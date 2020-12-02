Dune opens new flagship store in London

Footwear and accessories brand Dune London has opened a new flagship store in 100 Liverpool Street, a new premium retail hub situated in Broadgate, London.

The new 1,646 square foot flagship store, adjacent to Liverpool Street station, opens today, December 2 and showcase the brand’s ladies, men’s and accessories collections.

The store also has a new design concept that incorporates “new and unique premium features” t including an eye-catching suspended ceiling feature that aims to create a “visual draw from the entrance to the rear of the store,” explains the retailer.

This new ceiling feature, designed to provide a “fun Instagram moment where customers will be able to view and photograph the hero products on the suspended display” is unique to this flagship store.

Dune London has also embraced technology throughout the flagship with large video screens showcasing campaign imagery and brand messages, which will be updated remotely on a regular basis, as well as stepped display units running along the 16 metres of glazed shop front that allowing the collection to be showcased alongside illuminated lightboxes and video screens.

Dune London’s chairman Daniel Rubin said in a statement: “We are excited to be opening our flagship store in this amazing new development. We would prefer to be opening in a less challenging retail environment, but we are confident that in the months to come it will be a huge success.”

Image: courtesy of Dune London