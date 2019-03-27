E-tailer The Cherry Moon to open first store next month

Emerging e-tailer The Cherry Moon is set to open its first store next month at 366-368 King’s Road in Chelsea.

The fashion e-tailer, which sells a mix of luxury and emerging independent brands, will offer an innovative store format that mixes retail with customer experience, implementing a chic-minimal décor with an in-store bar area, which it will also use as an event space.

“Being an online-first business, we felt perfectly placed to swim against the narrative, launching a high street presence once we knew that there was an appetite for a blended online and physical approach to retailing," Jevz Nair, co-founder and head of technology at The Cherry Moon, said in a statement. “We have ambitions to develop our bricks and mortar portfolio in the UK and internationally, and we’re greatly pleased to be marking this with an initial store in Chelsea.”

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, added: “We are keen to work with emerging retailers and welcome brands that embrace leading trends in the market. The Cherry Moon’s assortment of new international brands will complement the fashion offer on the King’s Road.

“I have confidence that this brand will join in the success of fellow e-tailers who have made their bricks and mortar debut on the King’s Road.”

The Cherry Moon joins two recent fashion pop-ups to arrive at King’s Road. Unconventional Eastern heritage brand, Vilshenko Maslenitsa, is running a pop-up at number 331 between 25 March and 7 April, while affordable luxury fashion brand, Introvert, is holding a 100 percent sustainable concept pop-up between 18-31 March at number 341.