Harvey Nichols CEO quits amid strategy disagreement

In a development indicative of challenging corporate dynamics, Manju Malhotra, the chief executive of luxury retail establishment Harvey Nichols, has quit and will exit the retailer by the end of the year. The decision follows a reported discord with the Group's proprietors, Dickson Concepts, a Chinese corporate entity that took ownership in 1991.

Ms. Malhotra, who was appointed to the role of chief executive offer in 2020, has spent 25 years at the retailer. A disagreement on strategy with Sir Dickson Poon, the proprietor of Dickson Concepts and concurrently the chairman of Harvey Nichols, led to a crux in vision for the store group on how to return it to growth. The news was first reported by British broadsheet The Telegraph.

Ms. Malhotra's resignation may be emblematic of the friction between management philosophies and organisational exigencies, who do not always see eye to eye. Often the travails occurring on the shop floor do not reach boardroom level. The forthcoming transition will see Mr Poon’s son, Pearson Poon, be appointed as Vice Chairman until a suitable successor is found.

Harvey Nichols, an emblem of British luxury, has struggled to return to growth since the pandemic. The retailer posted a loss of 30 million pounds in the fiscal year ending May 2022. In 2020, before the pandemic, Harvey Nichols revenue was 222m pounds with a profit of 2.7m pounds.