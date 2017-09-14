Hill & Friends set to open first store during London Fashion Week

London - Hill & Friends is gearing up to open its first stand alone store in London during the upcoming London Fashion Week. Named 'The House of Hill and Friends,' the new store is located in the heart of Mayfair, at 63 South Molton Street.

The debut store opening, which is set to coincide with the brand's two year anniversary, comes after a period of rapid growth for the accessories and handbag label founded by Emma Hill and Georgia Fendley. Hill & Friends first launched its debut collection during London Fashion Week SS16, hosting a presentation in Claridge's which saw bell boys dressed in pastel suits present the collection on silver trays accompanied by ponies dressed in ribbons.

Hill & Friends first retail store, located in a Georgian townhouse, is set to offer 1,750 square feet of retail and showroom space, housing the brand's design team as well as the store. The store's interior features the brand's signature touches, such as an all-pink decor and fun oversized visuals such as pandas and flamingos, as well as a personalization bar.

"We want to put the fun back in fashion," said creative director and co-founder Hill to BoF. "I live in a townhouse in Notting Hill, and my house has a pink door with googly eyes… we wanted to replicate this idea of a family home for the store, so we have dog bowls of water for puppies and big flamingo statues alongside a customisation bar, in among other things." on the store opening. "I live in a townhouse in Notting Hill, and my house has a pink door with googly eyes… we wanted to replicate this idea of a family home for the store, so we have dog bowls of water for puppies and big flamingo statues alongside a customisation bar, in among other things."

"The experience of the brand is not just product, it’s just one part of it," she added. "We’re really good at the whole environment and making people experience the brand with our visual ideas, so we wanted somewhere that was our own." The new retail space will also help the brand further establish its brand presence among its customers and allow for "crazy visual merchandising," adds co-founder Gerogie Fendley.

Hill & Friends first store opening marks the young brand's rapid success, driven by exceptional sales. The brand is set to offer its AW 17 collection at 35 wholesalers in 8 countries and its direct-to-consumer online sales are up 92 percent from last year, underlining its appeal. Of course, Hill has ample experience driving a brand's growth as the former creative director at Mulberry has been credited for overseeing the heritage label's expansion and growth during her six-year tenure.

Hill & Friends are set to open the doors of its first stand alone store on September 22.

Photo: Emma Hill and Georgia Fendley