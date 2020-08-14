Influenster revealed Instagram as the most used app among UK consumers

Influenster has revealed new data which showed that Instagram is the most popular social media platform among UK consumers. Nearly 46 percent selected it as the app they have consumed the most content during Covid-19.

The data collected by the Bazaarvoice company, also revealed a shift in consumer behaviour, with 82 percent of consumers increasing their social media consumption since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The breakdown of social media for UK consumers during Covid-19

During lockdown, 67 percent of users increased their use of Instagram and 47 percent of UK consumers increased their use of TikTok. The most popular form of social media content has been influencer content, 46 percent, and shopping content, 39 percent.

A quarter of consumers prefer shopping on social media, of that quarter, 92 percent shop from Instagram followed by Facebook at 39 percent, 22 percent shop from YouTube and 20 percent shop from TikTok.

Suzin Wold, senior vice president of marketing at Bazaarvoice said in a statement: “This data reveals that social media is playing an increasingly important role in brand engagement and consumers’ purchase decisions.

“It's vital for retailers to respond to this behaviour shift and ensure their social media presence meets consumer expectations.”

How are UK consumers shopping

While 59 percent of respondents prefer shopping directly from a brand’s website, 54 percent favoured retailer sites, 31 percent preferred shopping from links that influencers provide and 25 percent preferred shopping from social media platforms.

Whereas, 16 percent preferred ordering online and then picking up in-store, and 9 percent said that they only shop in-store.

“The rising popularity of Instagram, as consumers search for influencer and shopping content, coupled with the increased use of new platforms like TikTok, present a key opportunity for retailers to use consumer-generated content.

“By focusing on their community, retail brands can provide relevant, high-quality content that engages consumers on the platforms that matter to them most. This empathetic approach is also crucial for retailers to build trust.” Wold added.

The Influenster social survey took place from June 17 to June 19, 2020, with 3,232 UK consumers.