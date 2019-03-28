Landsec announces 63,000 square feet of new retail signings

Landlord property developer Landsec has exchanged terms with 17 brands, including Polo Ralph Lauren, H&M, Diesel, and Armani, for deals totalling 63,000 square feet across its retail portfolio.

In Lewisham, H&M will more than treble the size of its current store, opening a flagship branch that will feature the brand’s fashion and homeware collections, while at Bluewater, Polo Ralph Lauren will be opening a new store at the shopping destination’s Lower Guildhall, and Rituals will double the size of its current store.

Landsec has also completed a number of deals across its outlet portfolio, with Armani, 7 for all mankind, American Vintage, Pandora, and Diesel all set to join the line-up at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

At Junction 32 in Castleford, Kurt Muller is set to open, and at Clarks Village in Street, Somerset, brands Dune, Jack Wolfskin and Mint Velvet have opened new stores. Dune will also arrive at Freeport in Braintree, along with Trespass.

Commenting on the new openings in a statement, Ailish Christian-West, head of property at Landsec, said: “This level of leasing activity demonstrates the continued attractiveness of well-managed destinations which place customer and brand experience at the heart of day-to-day operations. Across our diverse portfolio, we continue to attract brands of an exceptional quality. This is reflective of the product we offer to both consumers and retailers.”