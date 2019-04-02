London-based brand Folk opens store in Soho

London-based contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand Folk has opened a store at 3 Berwick Street in Soho.

Created alongside sculptor Paul Vanstone and Racing Atelier, the new store features minimalist decor and a clean, uncomplicated style designed to reflect the brand’s commitment to understated elegance. The new store offers both menswear and womenswear.

Senior retail portfolio manager at landlord Shaftesbury, Addy Williams, said in a statement: “Folk is a welcome addition to Berwick Street’s already-thriving fashion offering, joining the likes of Oliver Spencer, Universal Works and Clarks Originals. Shaftesbury has long established Soho as a hub for contemporary fashion and will continue to bring new and influential brands to the destination.”

Launched in 2002 by founder Cathal Mcateer, Folk’s style aims to bridge the gap between streetwear and the architect-designer aesthetic, offering casual clothing with a modern British spin.