Morrisons to launch Nutmeg apparel label online

London - Morrisons is set to launch its own-brand clothing range Nutmeg online via its own dedicated e-commerce platform this autumn.

From September onwards, shoppers will be able to purchase Nutmeg clothing through its own website, via mobile devices or through in-store click and collect. Customers will also receive rewards online through Morrisons’ current loyalty programme.

The move comes as more retailers adapt their business strategies, placing digitalization at the centre. To help facilitate Nutmeg’s online launch, Morrisons has partnered with cloud commerce platform Kooomo. Under the new partnership, Kooomo is set to handle Nutmeg’s digital operations, including the web store management, visual merchandising, search engine optimization as well as social media marketing.

“We have served customers better by introducing Nutmeg womenswear into nearly 100 stores and extending our baby range to every Morrisons store," said Christine Bryce, Category Director for Nutmeg at Morrisons in a statement. "This agreement with Kooomo will enable us to offer our affordable, quality clothing - with real attention to detail - to more people.”

Morrisons launched Nutmeg in March 2013 with babywear and kid’s clothing, which is stocked across all of its 491 stores. It also debuted a womenswear collection in February 2017, which is stocked at 49 stores.

Photos: Nutmeg SS18, Courtesy of Morrisons