New restrictions announced for retail staff in England

Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, has announced new coronavirus restrictions for retail staff.

The requirement to wear face masks has been extended to staff in retail, people in taxis and all of the public using hospitality services, and there will be a fine of 200 pounds for a person’s first offence of not wearing a face mask, according to Sky News.

Covid-secure guidelines will become a legal obligation for retail, leisure and tourism companies, and those who do not oblige by the rules run the risk of fines of 10,000 pounds or they could be closed down.

The new restrictions came after the Covid-19 alert level was raised from a three to a four.