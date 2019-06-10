P.A.R.O.S.H. opens debut UK store

Italian fashion brand P.A.R.O.S.H. has opened its first UK store on Fulham Road in London’s Brompton Cross.

The contemporary womenswear brand, founded by Italian designer Paolo Rossello, has secured a 10 year leased for the 1,310 square foot store at the north end of the iconic Fulham Road.

Located adjacent to luxury retailer Carolina Herrera and opposite British fashion house Stella McCartney, P.A.R.O.S.H.’s debut UK store adds to the retailer’s existing portfolio, which includes shops in Milan, Rome, La Spezia, Paris, Madrid and Ibiza.

Tiffany Luckett, associate director in the Central London retail team at Savills, who let the store on behalf of The Wellcome Trust, said in a statement: “Having P.A.R.O.S.H. take their first unit in the UK in Brompton Cross is testament to the area’s reputation for securing international brands. We are delighted to have secured the retailer at 6 Fulham Road and the store will perfectly complement the standout line-up of occupiers already in the neighbourhood.”

P.A.R.O.S.H. joins a number of other Italian brands who have recently opened in the area, including MSGM, Il Gufo and Golden Goose Deluxe Brand.

