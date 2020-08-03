Pink Shirtmaker to close flagship London store on Jermyn Street

Pink Shirtmaker has reportedly closed its flagship store on Jermyn Street in London.

The LVMH-owned brand reopened its store when the UK’s lockdown was lifted on 15 June but has now closed it permanently, according to This Is Money. The future of its two stores at Heathrow are also reportedly uncertain.

The shirtmaker, originally called Thomas Pink when it was founded in 1984 by brothers, Peter, James and John Mullen, was rebranded to Pink Shirtmaker back in November 2018 as it looked to reposition itself into a more upmarket tier.

The “new chapter” in the brand’s story was led by new president and chief executive Christopher Zanardi-Landi and creative director John Ray, who was formerly creative director of menswear at Gucci. “[The pair] want to reaffirm the brand’s identity to focus on what it does best: create shirts that are built to the best standards, harnessing the commitment and talent of a dedicated team,” LVMH said in a statement on its website.

The company also announced a new AW19 campaign, called A Life in the Pink, featuring its new brand ambassador, British actor Matthew Goode.

But formalwear brands have been hit particularly hard in recent months by the cancellation of formal events due to Covid-19 and by the growing pivot from consumers towards more casual workwear.

In July, it was revealed that British formal menswear retailer TM Lewin would permanently close all 66 of its stores after falling into administration. The company’s assets have reportedly been bought back by its owner Torque Brands through a pre-pack deal which doesn’t include its store estate, The Telegraph reported.