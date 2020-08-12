Selfridges to launch first designer rental collection

Selfridges has partnered with Hurr Collective to launch its first ever designer fashion rental collection.

There are over 100 pieces in the collection from more than 40 brands and rentals will be available for 4, 8, 10 or 20 days, at discounted prices from the designer’s recommended retail price (RRP).

The new rental service is also involved in Project Earth, an initiative set up in 2011 from the partnership of Selfridges and Zoological Society of London to help protect the oceans from overfishing and plastic pollution.

“Hurr collective is a bit different to a traditional rental company,” founder, Victoria Prew said in a statement. “We’re peer-to-peer, so our model is akin to an Airbnb model in which we connect lenders and renters. On the one hand, people can actually monetise their wardrobes, and on the other, you can rent from other peoples’ wardrobes for a fraction of the retail price.”

Prew continued: “Selfridges for us has just always been one step ahead of the curve in terms of new trends – renting being one of them. Sustainability has been at the forefront of Selfridges’ focus from the very beginning and for us that’s really important as a company with sustainability at its core.”

The pop-up designer fashion rental collection will be available in Selfridges for six months, launching on Monday, August 17.