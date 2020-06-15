Springfields to add Dune and Lazy Jacks this summer

Footwear brand Dune London and fashion retailer Lazy Jacks are to open brand-new outlet stores at Springfields Outlet in the East of England, which the outlet owner states marks “positive signs” for outlet fashion and footwear post-lockdown.

Dune London has secured a 1,280 square foot unit, which will offer men’s and women’s footwear and accessories at up to 70 per cent off the RRP, while British fashion retailer, Lazy Jacks, will open its first-ever outlet store with a 911 square foot unit to sell its collections of timeless menswear, womenswear and childrenswear inspired by the British Devon coast.

Both retailers will join Springfield’s existing fashion offer including Joules, Radley London, Jack Wills, Skechers and Crew Clothing Company.

Ian Sanderson, director of SLR Asset Management, said in a statement: “The two new signings of Dune London and Lazy Jacks demonstrate significant ongoing interest in Springfields and further illustrates its resilience. Both brands are welcome additions to our ever-growing offer, joining Radley London, Joules and other high-profile fashion brands.

“This uncertain period has been tough on all retailers including us, but we haven’t rested. Signing Dune London and Lazy Jacks during the lockdown is testament to our strength and the appeal of Springfields.”

Zoe Brooks, retail director at Dune London, added: “Springfields has everything we need to build our brand. A great catchment with very loyal customers who match our profile perfectly. We are an ambitious and successful brand and it’s good to be in the company of others like us.”

Springfields is a 200,000 square foot outdoor centre with 50 outlet stores set in 25 acres of festival gardens, with children’s leisure attractions, food and beverage retailers, a garden centre, a hotel and even a water taxi that links Spalding Town Centre with Springfields.