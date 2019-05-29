Tapestry names Tom Glaser as new chief operations officer

Tapestry, Inc. today announced the appointment of Tom Glaser as its next chief operations officer, effective July 15. The New York-based parent company to modern luxury brands including Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman said in a press release that Glaser will be responsible for supply chain, product development and manufacturing resources. He will report to chief executive officer Victor Luis.

Glaser comes to Tapestry from VF Corporation, where he held the position of vice president, VF Corporation & president, supply chain. He oversaw all of the company's global manufacturing, sourcing and operations. He had been with VF Corporation since 2001, when he joined as managing director, VF Asia Ltd Sourcing in Hong Kong.

“Tom’s leadership and outstanding operational track record at global multi-brand fashion companies make him an excellent addition to the Tapestry leadership team,” said Luis. “He is very well regarded for his strategic focus, team leadership, strong analytical and technical skills and exceptional business acumen.

"His experience in managing and transforming complex supply chains to deal with the endless innovation required by successful consumer franchises make him uniquely qualified to build upon the foundation that we’ve already created at Tapestry and I am looking forward to partnering closely with him in support of all our brands. Tom’s operational stewardship will be invaluable as we execute our long- term strategic plan.”