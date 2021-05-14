UK online sales drop 7 percent since reopening

Online orders in the UK fell 7 percent between April 12 and May 12 after non-essential retailers were allowed to reopen following months of closure, new data reveals.

The drop saw webstores, which have profited over the past year from consumers’ shift to online shopping, pivot their focus to tailored discounts to sustain demand.

Fashion and accessory retailers performed particularly well on Earth Day in April, for example, with sustainability-focused promotions leading to a 54 percent jump in sales, according to the latest figures from e-commerce specialists Salesfire.

“The boom in sales on Earth Day reflects the eco-conscious shift that we have seen in shoppers over the past few years, which has only been enhanced by the pandemic,” said Salesfire CEO Rich Himsworth in a release.

“Online retailers have the advantage of being able to offer tailored discount codes and online remarketing tactics to attract the right customers. This can boost sales on key dates, compared to in-store discounts, which are less tailored and rely on people being in the vicinity.”

Meanwhile on Bank Holiday Monday, home and living stores saw a 38 percent increase in sales, suggesting people were thinking about home improvements over the long weekend.

There was also a 120 percent increase in revenue through travel sites on May 8, the day after the government announced 12 countries were placed on a “green list” for quarantine-free travel.

While no data was included about fashion, a spike in interest in travel is often accompanied by an increase in demand for summer and holiday clothing.

“Despite the pent-up demand for the in-store shopping experience bringing customers back onto the high street, it isn’t surprising that online shopping is still seeing a high rate of growth,” Himsworth said. “Consumers have become used to valuing the convenience of ordering online while they largely remain working from home.”