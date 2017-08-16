UPDATE: Jones Bootmaker to shut down nine more stores

London - Jones Bootmaker is set to close down nine additional stores, following a business review carried out by its new owners, private equity firm Endless.

The move, first announced by Drapers, sees the struggling footwear retailer further cut down its store portfolio. The decision to close nine more stores was made by Jones Bootmaker new CEO Koray Gul over the weekend. At the moment it remains unclear which stores will close down and how much jobs will be axed as a result of the store closures.

Jones Bootmaker was previously acquired by Endless via a pre-pack administration this March. At the time Endless took over 72 stores. The remaining 25 underperforming stores, in addition to six concessions stands, were not included in the deal and subsequently shut down.

The impending store closures come as Endless continues to investigate every aspect of the 160-year-old business, as the management team aims to strengthen the footwear retailer presence to ensure it remains to trade for another 160 years. In addition, the footwear retailer is reportedly preparing to roll out a store refit across its remaining stores, beginning with its store in St Albans, with the aim of revamping all stores by the end of the year. At the moment Jones Bootmaker operates 63 stores in the UK.

However, sources believe that Endless may close an additional 10 Jones Bootmaker stores, following a poor trading period. Locations concerning the stores at risk of closure have yet to be revealed, although sources stated the targeted retail units were located in "expensive locations in large towns or cities." FashionUnited has contacted Jones Bootmaker for additional commentary concerning the impending store closures.

