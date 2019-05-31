Urban Outfitters chooses Warsaw for first Central European store

American fashion and lifestyle brand Urban Outfitters is planning to open its first Central European store in Warsaw, Poland.

The new 860 square metre flagship store is part of Elektrownia Powiśle, a 54,000 square metre shopping centre in the city centre. As well as its stores in Canada, Israel, Pakistan, United States, Urban Outfitters currently has stores in 11 Western European countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom.

“Our ultimate goal, as a brand pioneering at the forefront of the global retail market, is to offer our customers a unique experience both in terms of our product and the environment we create to showcase it. For us, retail is experiential, personal and inclusive,” Emma Wisden, managing director of Urban Outfitters Europe, said in a statement.

She continued: “The success of this lifestyle assortment of proprietary Women’s and Men’s apparel mixed with National cult brands, Vintage, Home and Beauty formula puts us in a position to buck current trends and expand our offer further across Europe and the world. Elektrownia Powiśle is an exciting project and Poland a thriving nation which, we feel, will work well with and enjoy the experience we can create.”

Dariusz Domański, associate partner for development and leasing director at White Star Real Estate, added: “Elektrownia Powiśle benefits from a central city location, historic significance, cultural and tourist appeal, large student population and affluent residential neighbours. It is an ideal location for international brands, especially those that are not in Poland currently, as well as designers and interesting Polish retailers ensuring there is something to appeal to everyone.”