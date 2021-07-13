A Fashion Brands Journey to Circularity: webinar series by the CFDA

In April 2021, the Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted a webinar series in recognition of Earth Month. Three leading experts in circularity and sustainability talked about practices and practical guidance for brands that are looking to begin their circularity journey.

In the second part of the webinar series, three brand leaders shared how they’ve integrated circularity and recommerce into their businesses.

The third episode featured innovators who provided insights on how a brand can integrate and practice circularity through supply chain transparency and traceability.

Video source: CFDA via Youtube