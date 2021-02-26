Adaptive Fashion webinar series by the CFDA

On January 19th 2021, CFDA hosted its first webinar as part of the Adaptive Fashion series in partnership with Runway of Dreams and Gamut Management. The speakers included Mindy Scheier - the Founder of Runway of Dreams, and a panel of guests, who shared their insights, experiences, and perspective on fashion as People with Disabilities.

In the second part of the webinar series six industry leaders from brands who are putting their resources behind their adaptive divisions discussed how this segment was benefiting their businesses. The experts who joined us for the webinar which you can view above included: Khatija Ghasletwala from Tommy Hilfiger, Judy Koepsel from Kohl’s Kids, Naly Lee from Stride Rite, Stacey Monsen from Target, Gena Smith from LVMH, and Dana Zumbo from Zappos.com.

The third episode included a group of academic and researchers who shared real-life business cases based on their many years of research on the power of Adaptive fashion and inclusion of People with Disabilities. The experts, Dr. Kerri McBee-Black, Assistant Teaching Professor from University of Missouri-Columbia, Dr. Kristen Morris, Assistant Professor at Colorado State University, as well as Erin Schmidt and Deborah Weinswig from Coresight Research.

To conclude the Adaptive Fashion Series, CFDA hosted a webinar which brought together a group of innovators with disabilities and innovators working with people with disabilities who shared how they solve a problem and create products or concepts to help “navigate” a world that was not designed for them. The participants included Billy Price from Billy Footwear, Kaycee Marshall, Adriana Mallozzi from Quirk Laabs, Jovana Mullins from Alivia, Ryan Hudson-Peralta, and Qaysean Williams.

Video source: CFDA via Youtube