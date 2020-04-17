Anna Wintour speaks out on CFDA's "A Common Thread"

"In this contribution for CFDA's Common Thread initiative in order to raise money for fashion industry members that will suffer from the coronavirus outbreak, Anna Wintour speaks out. Wintour even references how the outbreak is affecting her personally with her son, a doctor, who is infected, as well as how important it is for the fashion industry to receive assistance at this time.

Wintour and CFDA Chairman Tom Ford took immediate action, transforming the 2020 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund into the “A Common Thread” initiative which raises funds for those fashion businesses impacted by coronavirus and tells their stories at this time of crisis.

Hear directly from Wintour and help the ongoing fight against the pandemic by donating here or texting the word THREAD to 44-321.