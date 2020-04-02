AREA FW20 Runway Show

Designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk created an intense, glamorous collection for Fall 2020. Exploring different fabrics, highlighting the signature crystal chains through all the collection, and showcasing numerous diverse themes of inspiration, this show was unlike others seen before.

Architectural, eclectic, voluminous pieces have serious red-carpet potential.

The designers are collaborating with The Africa Center. The program connects students from the New Design High School, Lower East Side, NYC with students in Lagos, Nigeria, who are also studying fashion design, in real time.

“Inspiring people by what you can do with your hands, that’s the most important thing,” Panszczyk said.