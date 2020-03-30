Art of the In-Between: Rei Kawakubo at The Met

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between was the museum’s first monographic exhibition on a living designer since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.

“Season after season, collection after collection, she upends conventional notions of beauty and disrupts accepted characteristics of the fashionable body,” said curator Andrew Bolton. “Her fashions not only stand apart from the genealogy of clothing but also resist definition and confound interpretation.”

The exhibition featured nine themes that question de designer’s duality Absence/Presence, Design/Not Design, Fashion/Antifashion, Model/Multiple, High/Low, Then/Now, Self/Other, Object/Subject, and Clothes/Not Clothes.

The 360º video, a virtual visit to the exhibition, is narrated by the curator Andrew Bolton.