Beauty & Wellness Trendbook FW21 by Peclers Paris

For FashionUnited, Peclers Paris shares its vision about Beauty & Wellness for the FW21-22 season.

The crisis that we are experiencing is unprecedented. It has had a profound impact on society and a system bursting at the seams. It has made our need for change more acute. Change was already underway in the beauty industry, particularly in matters related to sustainability and a focus on cleaner and more transparent cosmetics.

New markets, once considered secondary, have become a priority for many consumers. The wellness and hygiene segments are booming, while personal care is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Home care is also emerging as a promising market. At Peclers, we are convinced that this unique situation presents a unique opportunity: an opportunity to rethink the notion of value. An opportunity to slow down to create more meaningful interactions. An opportunity to build a desirable and sustainable future.

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris