Behind the scenes: Louis Vuitton SS20 menswear show

Louis Vuitton takes viewers behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at the brand's menswear Artistic Director Virgil Abloh creating an experimental and poetic Men’s SS20 collection. The collection is described by the Off-White designer as being "inspired by the freedom of being a child" with whimsical prints and pastel tones. The brand's menswear newest menswear runway show will take place this week with Abloh back in attendance after missing a previous show for health reasons.

Source: Louis Vuitton, YouTube