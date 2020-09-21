Converse All Stars Programme expanded to embrace change

Converse has been growing, engaging and building with a group of more than 3,000 individuals from more than 27 countries to shape the future of Converse on its social and digital platforms.

The Converse All Stars Programme has expanded to facilitate a community focused ecosystem of mentorship, commission and funding, according to the Nike website.

A film was created by the All Star Community to represent the pursuit of progress, it was written by Ifeoma “Ify” White-Thorpe under the mentorship of Issa Rae with original music by James and Phillip Mathew under the mentorship of Tyler, the creator, and directed by first-generation, Mexican-American writer and director Leo Aguirre.

Source: Converse via YouTube