Evening Standard presents London Rising: The future of the high street

This London Fashion week, we will explore London Rising for fashion and retail, championing the people, ideas and emerging trends. Hosted by Evening Standard Fashion Editor Chloe Street, our panel of experts discuss the Future of the high street, from rental revolution to boutique rebirth. You will hear from Jane Sheperdson CBE from MyWardrobe HQ, Victoria Prew, Co-Founder of HURR and Mark Robinson, Property Director and Co-Founder, Ellandi, and Chairman of the High Streets Task Force.

Video source: Evening Strandard via Youtube

Photo credit: Evenign Standard vis Youtube