FASHINNOVATION Worldwide Talks 2021 - Fashion is NOW

The world of fashion is and always has been at the forefront of change – both through cultural adaptation and also economically. In 2020, the human trajectory and the fashion industry were drastically changed. However, what is important is that we now look ahead and re-create. The feeling of “living in the now” became a crucial way of thinking. The fear of death and the doubts about tomorrow can no longer be more significant than what our power to take action now. This is why the new concept of Fashinnovation is NOW.

Video source: Fashinnovation, via Youtube