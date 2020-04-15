Fashion critic Suzy Menkes and her 3 most favorite runway shows.

SHOWstudio has invited Suzy Menkes, fashion critic, journalist and editor at Vogue to reveal her top three catwalk shows for a series of videos called Narrated Catwalk.

Lumps and Bumps (SS 97) by Comme des Garçons, Black and White (SS 93) by Maison Martin Margiela and Christian Lacroix’s Haute Couture (AW 89) commented with Suzy’s passion and knowledge but also giving all kinds of details about the garments, show, and the designers’ comments given to her on interviews and off record.

In the video, Menke relives the sensation of the moment, as well as giving a deep analysis of each collection