Fashion Icon Diane von Furstenberg Talks Change with Jason Bolden

Embrace Ambition Summit is an event by the Tory Burch Foundation which started in 2017 and it’s focused on encouraging women and girls. The aim of its founder Tory Burch is to address the double standard that exists around ambition, which is often seen as a compliment for men and a critique of women.

This event is held yearly and it’s filled with inspirational talks and interviews that help, inspire and empower. One of the sessions that stood out was this interview with fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg and celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. Diane von Furstenberg dedicated a big part career to supporting women and for quite some time has been using the term - that later became a hashtag - #InCharge. She explains what this means to her.

“First and foremost, it’s a commitment to ourselves,” she said. “It’s owning who we are. You own your imperfection, it becomes your asset. You own your vulnerability, it becomes your strength. Being true to yourself is the most important thing. All of this is the little house that you put inside yourself. That is the core of your strength and that is what being in charge is.”

She added, “Because I am in charge, I can use my voice, my feelings, my knowledge, and connections in order to help others.”