FIT Alum launches Sew4Lives USA to aid the production of masks

FIT alumni have launched the New York State chapter of Sew4Lives USA, a national network of volunteers organized to sew hospital-grade masks, initially for St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse, St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, Glen Cove Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Long Island, Staten Island University Hospital, and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. The chapter was organized by FIT alumni Caroline Berti and Karen Sabag, both Fashion Design ’07. Alumni, students, and friends of FIT and SUNY have already joined the program under the direction of the two graduates and have established teams in multiple regions across New York, in addition to supporting national groups in more than 20 states.

Video source: Fashion Institute of Technology, via Youtube.