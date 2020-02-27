Fashionunited
 
Frontline Fashion 4, with Cara G McIlroy: Episode 1

In this first episode of season 4, we get to know the newest batch of Redress Design Award Finalists as they arrive in Hong Kong, the capital of sustainable fashion in Asia for a packed week in the lead up to the grand final.

Exploring the historical garment district of Sham Shui Po and the vibrant creative hub of Sheung Wan, host Cara G McIlroy meets the team behind the world's largest fashion design competition and visits Hong Kong finalist, Chan Meiyan in her studio to uncover what inspired her waste-transforming collection.
