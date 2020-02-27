Frontline Fashion 4, with Cara G McIlroy: Episode 2

This episode, the designers explore Hong Kong’s rich history in garment manufacturing and get a glimpse into the exciting new technologies transforming the modern-day industry at The Mills, a former textile mill, now a cultural centre. They learn about the importance of fit in extending the life of a garment as host, Cara G McIlroy, sets a challenge to produce a made-to-measure up-cycled showstopper for her to wear at the upcoming grand final. Taking inspiration from the iconic Hong Kong landmarks of PMQ and Tai Kwun, the designer teams explore both the diverse architecture and the local designers in residence, building their design concepts in their bid to impress Cara to win the challenge.