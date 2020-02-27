Frontline Fashion 4, with Cara G McIlroy: Episode 3

This episode, the Redress Design Award finalists head to Vietnam to get a taste of the sheer scale of mass manufacturing and the positive impacts it can have though technology such as digital sampling with TAL Apparel - a major manufacturer with a mission to revolutionise the industry.

Back in Hong Kong, the finalists then learn from and brainstorm with supply chain experts from VF Corporation, who carry iconic brands such as Vans®, Timberland® and The North Face®, and how their Made for Change Sustainability & Responsibility Strategy is taking strides towards a more future-friendly model to better the industry and the planet.

The two teams are also in a race against time to complete Cara G McIlroy’s red-carpet look, where the winning garment will debut at the Redress Design Award 2019 Grand Final Show.