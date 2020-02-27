Frontline Fashion 4, with Cara G McIlroy: Episode 4

This episode, the finalists face their toughest and most nerve-racking challenge yet - facing the judges- where their collections are put under the microscope for style and sustainability!

While flooded with nerves, the finalists must convince the international judging panel that his or her collection is the best in every aspect, from functionality, wearability and material knowledge to their business models and approach towards scalability. We also get a sneak peek of the results of the challenge to design Cara G McIlroy a red carpet outfit for the Grand Final! Head to www.redressdesignaward.com to find out more about the competition.

Worldwide applications to the Redress Design Award 2020 are now open until 18 March 2020.