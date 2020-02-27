Frontline Fashion 4, with Cara G McIlroy: Episode 5

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the Grand Final runway show! In the season 4 finale, we head backstage to catch the final preparations as the Redress Design Award finalists get ready to present their collections to the 1,000+ VIPs, industry experts and media on the runway at CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong. We witness the nail-biting moment when the designers find out who has been chosen for the coveted First Prize of creating a sustainable collection with REVERB of JNBY Group - and find out which team has impressed host Cara G McIlroy with their up-cycled outfit as she hits the red carpet.