Gucci's pre-fall 2020 campaign titled 'So Deer To Me'

Alessandro Michele did it again: another campaign with animals. This time the premise is “in the world of children, any pet (a skunk, a frog or an owl) can be a best friend. “An ode to innocence” the campaign invites you to connect with nature and games.

The campaign was photographed and directed by the English Alasdair McLellan, with the psychedelic music of Some Velvet Morning, the classic by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood. The collection itself is completely "sixties": corduroy, wide pants, flowers and bright colors already bold.

Following the Gucci line by Alessandro Michele, the models that star in the campaign have a natural and diverse style, far from the unattainable beauty that we usually see in haute couture campaigns.

Source: Gucci, via YouTube