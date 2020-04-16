In the World of Thom Browne: making of the Spring 2020 runway show

Thom Browne has launched online the new Spring/Summer collection along with a mini-documentary to celebrate it. The star of the collection is the seersucker fabric, a signature of the brand. He explains how important it is to him to stay true to himself, and that his collection has “a true, unique identity and stands on its own”. His vision for this season has references to the 18th century, American Country club vibe, with a very preppy style in pastel and neutral colors.

In the video, we can step in the making of the runway show, which took place in Paris last September 2019.