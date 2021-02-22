Inspirations Trendbook FW21 by Peclers Paris

For FashionUnited, Peclers Paris shares its vision about Inspirations, Envisioning Future(s) for the FW21-22 season. The materiality of the world is saving the power of the tangible reintroduces the sense of touch and strengthens what surrounds us. The mix of cultural references acts as a theatrical jamming, the archives are fascinating, digital aesthetics re-imagines them in a futuristic way. Celebrating the extraordinary of nature, a wonder against anxiety, the magic of natural phenomena transform our threatened planet into a paradise. We re-generate ourselves with a modern and warm design, the enveloping human gesture, the recovered craftsmanship reassures us.

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris