Lessons learned in isolation from Vogue Italia Editor-in-Chief

Vogue's Italia Editor-In-Chief weighs in on questions that he, and the rest of the fashion world, are asking themselves while in isolation. Questions like: “Do we still need fashion? Do we still need to buy more clothes? Does it still make sense to fly 1,000 people to international fashion shows when they clearly can be done digitally?" Emanuele Farneti is certain that now is the time to start discussing these questions and more.

Video source: Business of Fashion, via Youtube.