McQueen Creators - Print creation with Simon Ungless

A few weeks ago the house Alexander McQueen announced a new project on their social media channels. With the goal of encouraging creativity and starting conversation between the McQueen teams and collaborators, from their design studio to universities and students, through a series of digital tutorials. The audience is invited to share their creations through social media using the hashtag #McQueenCreators.

In this video, print designer, and long time friend and collaborator From Alexander McQueen, Simon Ungless, shares his own print project from his home studio. Ungless is also the Executive Director of the school of fashion at the Academy of Art University, San Francisco.