Men’s Fashion Trendbook SS22 by Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris
By FashionUnited

3 hours ago

Peclers Paris presents the Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Fashion Trendbook.

Following unprecedented events in a constantly changing world, we are entering an era of transformation that promises to be an intensely challenging and exciting time for Men’s fashion.

This 2022 Summer season there is a compelling need to commit and act to define a new horizon, with a flexible open mind and an acute sense of imagination. This season, creativity and resourcefulness make way for radical attitudes that are extremely free and adapted to today’s reality. Nourished by a will to consume differently to live better, these attitudes are an invitation to travel, positive alternatives to reinvent the future, as follows:

  • with carefree ease, thanks to mix & match and fantasy-filled vintage style,
  • between fiction and reality, with a focus on committed and innovated outdoor wear,
  • between work, home and a digital life with a cool chic edgy vibe.

Dreaming of a slower world that embraces a DIY-positive lifestyle…

Find more trend insights from Peclers Paris here.

Video source: Peclers Paris

