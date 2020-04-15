State of Fashion 2020 shares 5 themes fashion leaders should keep in mind during crisis

BoF and McKinsey & Company released the collaborator's The State of Fashion 2020, keeping in mind that the fashion industry is in a time of crisis. This year's State of Fashion, titled 'Coronavirus Update' discusses unemployment, opportunities, and what has become the new normal for many fashion professionals.

Founder and CEO of Business of Fashion, Imran Amed sits down to have a conversation with McKinsey’s Achim Berg to lay out five key themes fashion leaders and industry insiders should be keeping in mind during this time of crisis. On a positive note for the future Amed states: “But it is also important to underscore that there are opportunities that come out of this situation.”