Can there be a fashion industry, where everyone can have a good sleep at night?

On June 23, 2021, 270 people from 38 countries across the supply chain joined the second The Industry We Want event. Together, we explored how we can work together towards a garment and footwear industry that ensures dignity for workers, thriving businesses along the supply chain, and a positive impact on the planet. In this compilation video of key moments in the 2-hour online event, you'll hear from worker representatives, local trade unions, activists, suppliers, brands, industry experts, and policymakers.

Video source: The Industry We Want