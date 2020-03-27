Fashionunited
 
The Responsible Edit, conscious fashion.

MATCHESFASHION partnered with Eco-Age to create ‘The Responsible Edit’: an online hub promoting curated brands committed to sustainability. With four core pillars – Artisans, People, Charity and Materials, the project is aimed to communicate the steps taken by the labels to become more sustainable, as well as foster a spirit of transparency. To achieve this they have been working along with each of them through a Sustainability Survey so they meet the criteria of one or more of the pillars of the project.
