Video: 5 designers changes the London Fashion Week game

Menswear designers Nicholas Daley, Priya Ahluwalia, Stefan Cooke, and womenswear designers Richard Malone and Matty Bovan are redefining London Fashion Week. In this video, these designers agreed to a video call with ShowStudio to discuss their individual creative approaches to collections, whether it be the incorporating of second-hand clothing, making women feel beautiful, or making social change. In this 20 minute video, you will hear from these 5 designers to get insight on what they do to prepare for and hope to bring to London Fashion Week.

Source: ShowStudio, via YouTube