Video: A 360 tour of Gucci exhibit ‘No Space, Just A Place. Eterotopia’

Held at the Daelim Museum in Seoul, Gucci has just opened its exhibition to support the local culture and contemporary art scene. The exhibition is titled ‘No Space, Just A Place.’ and showcases projects from 10 local independent artists and 5 Korean artists.

In a time where everything is going digital, Gucci provides the virtual tour of the exhibition. An invitation to transform the abstract form of the space as a simple geographical location, into a place, an embodied form activated by human experience.

Source: Gucci, via YouTube