Video: A look into Alex Consani's high-fashion life and style philosophy

Harper’s BAZAAR joins Summer cover star Alex Consani for an exclusive look into her high-fashion journey, ranging from her inaugural designer acquisition at The Row to receiving a custom Givenchy gown directly from Sarah Burton.

In this episode, Alex recounts the unforgettable runway fitting she shared with Kaia Gerber—complete with champagne—and details the extensive process of securing her iconic Birkin bag. She also provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on this year’s Met Gala, discusses her admiration for Paloma Elsesser’s wardrobe, and explains why she embraces her height across every style era.