Video: A new chapter for Schiaparelli by Daniel Rosenberry

Schiaparelli has published a documentary in which Daniel Rosenberry, the new creative director of the house, tells us about his first year in charge of the design of the house. Rosenberry shares her vision and her way of creating, while letting us see and meet the team that helps her ideas take shape and become the stunning garments that we will see in future collections.

From its most recent show, to the details of the firm's first collection of ready-to-wear, the film gives us access to the workshops, where colors and textures are “cooked”

"The Next Chapter" invites us what is next for this brand, so magical and inspiring, created by Elsa Schiaparelli in 1927.

Source: Schiaparelli, via YouTube