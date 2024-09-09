Video: AI brings together international leaders in “Runway of Power”
Imagine a catwalk where Elon Musk, Pope Francis, Kim Jong-un, Putin or Barack Obama become models in a virtual fashion show that blurs the boundaries between the real and the digital. This concept is the essence of "Runway of Power", a video created with the artificial intelligence tools Midjourney and Luma Labs.
The piece showcases the potential of AI in fashion: hyper-realistic, detailed and surprising images that reveal a future in which digital art and fashion merge in ways never seen before.
You can enjoy the video below:
