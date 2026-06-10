Video: AI's impact on job market prompts shift in career planning

Facing an uncertain job market and the looming threat of A.I., graduating high school seniors in America’s tech capital are increasingly rethinking their career plans. Job demand in fields like construction, along with the allure of potential six-figure salaries, have some high schools investing in hands-on classes that are redefining what success looks like for the class of 2026.High school seniors graduating in America's technological hubs are reconsidering their professional trajectories in response to an unpredictable labor market and the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

Driven by high demand in sectors such as construction and the prospect of earning six-figure incomes, certain educational institutions are prioritizing vocational training. These hands-on programs are fundamentally altering the traditional concepts of career success for the class of 2026.